Jesus Alejandro Gomez News: Provides assist in victory

Gomez assisted once to go with one chance created in Tuesday's 4-2 win against Pumas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Gomez had a solid performance, posting a game-high nine clearances and creating the chance for Shamar Nicholson's 37th minute goal against Pumas. It was the defender's third assist in eight Clausura matches, which ties him with Kevin Castaneda as the squad's most productive playmaker. Gomez is also fourth on the team in terms of minutes played with 623, and has been used in three different positions as a center-back, full-back and central midfielder.