Jesus Alejandro Gomez News: Scores as substitute in loss

Gomez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Santos.

Gomez subbed on as a center-back following Jackson Porozo's red card in the second half, but the Mexican found a chance to attack and fired a well-placed shot to the far post in the 72nd minute against his former team. Gomez has been used mostly as a substitute lately, with the goal opening his Clausura 2026 count after 308 minutes of play. Still, he's likely to be deployed in a defensive role and might have significant playing time only while Porozo is suspended.