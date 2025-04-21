Jesus Areso News: First half assist

Jesus Areso assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Valladolid.

Jesus Areso's passing led to Osasuna's second first half goal Sunday as they outlasted Valladolid in a 3-2 victory. In addition to his passing, the defender contributed four tackles (three won) to the team's defensive effort. Jesus Areso has now been included in the Osasuna starting XI in each of their last seven La Liga fixtures, tallying two total assists.