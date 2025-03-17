Jesus Areso News: Nine crosses Sunday

Areso recorded nine crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Getafe. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 15th minute.

Areso recorded nine crosses Sunday, tied for his most in a match this season. He only recorded one accurate cross and one chance created though despite his high volume of crosses. On the defensive end he won four duels, made one clearance and won one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.