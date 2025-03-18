Jesus Bueno Injury: Called up by Venezuela
Bueno has been called up by the Venezuelan national team and is not an option for Saturday's match against St. Louis.
Bueno will be out for the Union over the weekend, as he has departed to join the Venezuelan national team for their World Cup qualifiers. Luckily for the club, this should be a minor absence, as he has only appeared once for a minute this season. He will likely return to the club to face Miami on March 29.
