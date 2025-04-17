Jesus Bueno Injury: Dealt hamstring injury

Bueno is dealing with a slight hamstring issue and is now questionable for Saturday's match against Atlanta, according to manager Bradley Carnell, per Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report.

Bueno is going to now be a late call for Saturday after he was the unlucky recipient of a hamstring issue. The good news is that it was reported as a "slight" injury, leaving some room for him to return in time to face Atlanta. Even if he is fit, he will probably only see a bench role, having yet to start this campaign.