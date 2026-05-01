Jesus Bueno Injury: Picks up ankle injury

Bueno is out for the time being due to an ankle injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Bueno is a new addition to the injury report this week due to an ankle injury, adding a midfield absence to a club that was already without Quinn Sullivan. He's been a creative presence in the Union's midfield and a player with legitimate fantasy value when healthy and starting, so his absence this weekend is meaningful. Ankle injuries appearing as out on first listing typically carry at least a two-to-three week timeline, with Jovan Lukic as a possible replacement.