Jesus Bueno headshot

Jesus Bueno Injury: Picks up ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Bueno is out for the time being due to an ankle injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Bueno is a new addition to the injury report this week due to an ankle injury, adding a midfield absence to a club that was already without Quinn Sullivan. He's been a creative presence in the Union's midfield and a player with legitimate fantasy value when healthy and starting, so his absence this weekend is meaningful. Ankle injuries appearing as out on first listing typically carry at least a two-to-three week timeline, with Jovan Lukic as a possible replacement.

Jesus Bueno
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Bueno See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Bueno See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 489
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 28, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 486
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 18, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part III
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 12, 2024