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Jesus Bueno Injury: Subs off with injury in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Bueno took a blow that forced him to leave Saturday's 2-0 loss to Columbus Crew with an apparent leg injury.

Bueno appears to be dealing with an issue that could put his participation in doubt for the next few weeks. However, he'll work on his recovery while hoping to avoid a major problem. He has been quite active lately, scoring one goal over his last four league games. In case of a significant injury for the Venezuelan, Jovan Lukic could feature alongside Jeremy Rafanello in the middle of a four-man midfield.

Jesus Bueno
Philadelphia Union
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