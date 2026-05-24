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Jesus Bueno News: Available against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Bueno (ankle) is on the bench to face Inter Miami on Sunday.

Bueno may see limited minutes in this clash following a four-game absence, offering a central midfield option in the rotation with Jovan Lukic and Danley Jean Jacques. Prior to the issue, Bueno made four consecutive league starts, scoring one goal and racking up a variety of possession and defensive stats over that span.

Jesus Bueno
Philadelphia Union
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