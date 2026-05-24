Jesus Bueno News: Available against Miami
Bueno (ankle) is on the bench to face Inter Miami on Sunday.
Bueno may see limited minutes in this clash following a four-game absence, offering a central midfield option in the rotation with Jovan Lukic and Danley Jean Jacques. Prior to the issue, Bueno made four consecutive league starts, scoring one goal and racking up a variety of possession and defensive stats over that span.
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