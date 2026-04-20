Jesus Bueno News: Five shots in draw

Bueno registered five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against D.C. United.

Bueno got forward throughout Saturday's draw, sending in five shots and creating a chance, but failing to break the deadlock. The defender just couldn't beat Sean Johnson, who earned a heroic clean sheet in a scoreless draw. Bueno will hope for better lucking on the attacking front moving forward.