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Jesus Bueno News: Five shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Bueno registered five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against D.C. United.

Bueno got forward throughout Saturday's draw, sending in five shots and creating a chance, but failing to break the deadlock. The defender just couldn't beat Sean Johnson, who earned a heroic clean sheet in a scoreless draw. Bueno will hope for better lucking on the attacking front moving forward.

Jesus Bueno
Philadelphia Union
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