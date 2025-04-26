Jesus Bueno News: Starts against D.C. United

Bueno (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against D.C. United.

Bueno is available for his first start of the season after recording just 16 minutes over the previous nine weeks. He's expected to play a midfield role, taking Jovan Lukic's (suspension) place in the lineup. The Venezuelan will look to be influential in his side's possession and could help in attack considering that he scored three goals in seven appearances over the 2024 campaign.