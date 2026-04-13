Jesus Bueno News: Starts, scored in win
Bueno scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against CF Montreal.
Bueno scored his first goal in the season in the 70th minute to complete Philadelphia's comeback win on the road. He took the second-most shots for his side during the match. The midfielder logged his third start in six overall appearances.
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