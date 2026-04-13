Jesus Bueno headshot

Jesus Bueno News: Starts, scored in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Bueno scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against CF Montreal.

Bueno scored his first goal in the season in the 70th minute to complete Philadelphia's comeback win on the road. He took the second-most shots for his side during the match. The midfielder logged his third start in six overall appearances.

Jesus Bueno
Philadelphia Union
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