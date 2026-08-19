Jesus Ferreira Injury: Facing two months absence

Ferreira is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks after further evaluation revealed tendon damage in addition to the hamstring strain suffered in his recent injury, according to coach Brian Schmetzer, per Jackson Felts.

Ferreira was forced off in the 35th minute of the match in which he was hurt, initially grabbing the back of his right thigh before being replaced by Sebastian Gomez, who is expected to step into the starting role for the extended period Ferreira is now expected to miss. The additional tendon damage found alongside the hamstring strain adds to an already lengthy list of injuries Seattle have had to manage this season. Ferreira is expected to begin a structured recovery process with his return targeted for later in the campaign. His extended absence represents a significant blow to Seattle's attack just as the club continues navigating a difficult stretch with injuries.