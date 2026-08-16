Jesus Ferreira Injury: Forced off with hamstring strain

Ferreira was forced off in the 35th minute after suffering a hamstring strain, with an MRI scheduled for Monday, according to Niko Moreno.

Ferreira grabbed the back of his right thigh before being replaced by Sebastian Gomez, who is expected to step into the starting lineup if Ferreira is forced to miss matches. His absence would add to an already significant pile of injuries for Seattle, making the club especially reluctant to lose another key attacking piece for an extended stretch. No further details on the severity have been disclosed at this stage. Ferreira is expected to have a clearer recovery timeline once the results of the MRI are known.