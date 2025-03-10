Jesus Ferreira News: Assists in first start

Ferreira assisted once to go with four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 5-2 win versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Ferreira played a deep ball down the right flank Saturday to breakthrough the LAFC backline and assist Seattle's first goal in their 5-2 victory. The assist marked Ferriera's first goal contribution since joining Seattle from Dallas FC during the offseason. Through three MLS appearances (one start), Ferreira has created two chances over 102 minutes of play.