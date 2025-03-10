Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesus Ferreira headshot

Jesus Ferreira News: Assists in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Ferreira assisted once to go with four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 5-2 win versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Ferreira played a deep ball down the right flank Saturday to breakthrough the LAFC backline and assist Seattle's first goal in their 5-2 victory. The assist marked Ferriera's first goal contribution since joining Seattle from Dallas FC during the offseason. Through three MLS appearances (one start), Ferreira has created two chances over 102 minutes of play.

Jesus Ferreira
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now