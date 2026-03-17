Jesus Ferreira News: Assists only goal in away win

Ferreira assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Ferreira assisted Paul Rothrock for the only goal as the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0. This was his second assist in a row, having created two chances in three of the four games this season. He was substituted off at halftime and hasn't managed more than 69 minutes in any of the four games this year.