Jesus Ferreira headshot

Jesus Ferreira News: Comes up with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Ferreira assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 win versus St. Louis City SC.

Ferreira would come up with an assist against St. Louis, finding Osaze Tafari De Rosario in the 86th minute for the final goal of the match for Seattle. This is Ferreira's third assist of the season, making up all of his goal contributions, coming in seven appearances (five starts) this season.

Jesus Ferreira
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Ferreira See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Ferreira See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
332 days ago