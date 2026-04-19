Jesus Ferreira News: Comes up with assist

Ferreira assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 win versus St. Louis City SC.

Ferreira would come up with an assist against St. Louis, finding Osaze Tafari De Rosario in the 86th minute for the final goal of the match for Seattle. This is Ferreira's third assist of the season, making up all of his goal contributions, coming in seven appearances (five starts) this season.