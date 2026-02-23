Jesus Ferreira News: Decent outing in opener

Ferreira registered one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Colorado Rapids.

Ferreira delivered both key passes that sparked the goals in Seattle's 2-0 season opener win over Colorado, pulling the strings from start to finish. He played a major role in the buildup to Albert Rusnak's opener, then exploded down the right flank and whipped in a low cross that Paul Rothrock buried around the hour mark. Time and again he drove through pressure to ignite counters and kept Colorado's back line on its heels. Even without finding the net himself, his precision in the final third dictated the match, highlighted by his five crosses (two accurate).