Jesus Ferreira News: Dishes assist in win

Ferreira powered a pass across the box Saturday to setup the fixture's lone goal in Seattle's 1-0 road victory over St. Louis City. The veteran forward has attempted two shots (two on goal) and created four chances over his first three appearances (three starts) in 2026. Since joining Seattle ahead of the 2025 season, Ferreira has played the full 90 minutes just six times across 38 MLS appearances (33 starts).