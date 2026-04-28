Jesus Ferreira News: Scores against former club

Ferreira scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus FC Dallas.

Ferreira scored against his former club, assisted by Jordan Morris, to help the Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 win. This was his first goal of the season, but he has provided three assists through the year. He had been on the bench for two of three games before this match and returned to the starting lineup, where he played his first 90 minutes of the season. He took four corners, his most in any game throughout the season.