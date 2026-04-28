Jesus Ferreira headshot

Jesus Ferreira News: Scores against former club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Ferreira scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus FC Dallas.

Ferreira scored against his former club, assisted by Jordan Morris, to help the Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 win. This was his first goal of the season, but he has provided three assists through the year. He had been on the bench for two of three games before this match and returned to the starting lineup, where he played his first 90 minutes of the season. He took four corners, his most in any game throughout the season.

Jesus Ferreira
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Ferreira See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Ferreira See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
341 days ago