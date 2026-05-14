Jesus Ferreira News: Scores brilliant solo goal

Ferreira scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-2 win against San Jose Earthquakes.

Ferreira delivered the goal of the match in Wednesday's 3-2 win over San Jose, intercepting Reid Roberts' pass roughly 30 yards from his own goal before carrying the ball 75 yards through the middle of the field and weaving past two defenders inside the box to finish calmly inside the right post and restore his side's lead in the second half, while adding a season-high seven key passes. The American forward operates on the right wing in Seattle's setup, combining intelligent movement off the ball with the technical quality and pressing intensity to create dangerous moments even without service. Ferreira has scored two goals and added three assists across 11 MLS appearances this season, with his strike against San Jose representing his most complete individual performance in a Sounders shirt.