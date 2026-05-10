Jesus Ferreira News: Struggles in service

Ferreira generated two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Ferreira had zero accurate crosses and only one of his two shots was on frame, though he did create a few chances for Seattle in a 1-1 draw. The midfielder will need to be better to be effective against the West's top team in San Jose Earthquakes, who have only conceded eight goals through 12 MLS games.