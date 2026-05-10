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Jesus Ferreira News: Struggles in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Ferreira generated two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Ferreira had zero accurate crosses and only one of his two shots was on frame, though he did create a few chances for Seattle in a 1-1 draw. The midfielder will need to be better to be effective against the West's top team in San Jose Earthquakes, who have only conceded eight goals through 12 MLS games.

Jesus Ferreira
Seattle Sounders FC
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