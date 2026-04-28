Jesus Gallardo Injury: Called up for World Cup

Gallardo has been confirmed as part of the Mexican World Cup roster, making him ineligible for upcoming league action while he serves international duty.

Gallardo finished the Clausura season with one goal and four assists in addition to 19 shots, 26 crosses, 13 chances created, 27 tackles and 22 clearances across 986 minutes of play, helping his team advance to the knockout rounds. The left-back also stood out in CONCACAF Champions Cup action, where he tallied three goals and one assist in four starts. He now looks set to be an undisputed member of Mexico's lineup, offering considerable all-around value.