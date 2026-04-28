Jesus Gallardo Injury: Called up for World Cup
Gallardo has been confirmed as part of the Mexican World Cup roster, making him ineligible for upcoming league action while he serves international duty.
Gallardo finished the Clausura season with one goal and four assists in addition to 19 shots, 26 crosses, 13 chances created, 27 tackles and 22 clearances across 986 minutes of play, helping his team advance to the knockout rounds. The left-back also stood out in CONCACAF Champions Cup action, where he tallied three goals and one assist in four starts. He now looks set to be an undisputed member of Mexico's lineup, offering considerable all-around value.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Gallardo See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics13 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30November 29, 2022
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. MexicoNovember 25, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Gallardo See More