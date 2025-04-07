Jesus Gallardo News: Assists twice in win

Gallardo assisted twice to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Santos. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Gallardo once again stood out as his side's top playmaker, completing the passes that preceded goals by Paulinho and Marcel Alejandro Ruiz in the 39th minute and first-half stoppage time, respectively. Other than that, the left-back won five duels and made two interceptions during the game. He's in superb form with one goal and four assists over his last three Liga MX matches, showing his offensive upside despite playing in the back line.