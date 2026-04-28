Jesus Gallardo headshot

Jesus Gallardo News: Assists twice off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Gallardo made two assists and had three off-target shots after coming off the bench during Saturday's 4-1 win over Leon.

Gallardo was brought as part of a double halftime substitution in his return from suspension and helped changing the course of the game for Toluca as he assisted two of the three goals they scored in the second frame. That's now five goals and five assists over 33 league appearances for the veteran full-back, who remains one of Liga MX's best fantasy picks at his position.

Jesus Gallardo
Toluca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Gallardo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Gallardo See More
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
13 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 29, 2022
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Mexico
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Mexico
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 25, 2022