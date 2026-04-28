Jesus Gallardo News: Assists twice off bench
Gallardo made two assists and had three off-target shots after coming off the bench during Saturday's 4-1 win over Leon.
Gallardo was brought as part of a double halftime substitution in his return from suspension and helped changing the course of the game for Toluca as he assisted two of the three goals they scored in the second frame. That's now five goals and five assists over 33 league appearances for the veteran full-back, who remains one of Liga MX's best fantasy picks at his position.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Gallardo See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics13 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30November 29, 2022
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. MexicoNovember 25, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Gallardo See More