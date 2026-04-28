Jesus Gallardo News: Assists twice off bench

Gallardo made two assists and had three off-target shots after coming off the bench during Saturday's 4-1 win over Leon.

Gallardo was brought as part of a double halftime substitution in his return from suspension and helped changing the course of the game for Toluca as he assisted two of the three goals they scored in the second frame. That's now five goals and five assists over 33 league appearances for the veteran full-back, who remains one of Liga MX's best fantasy picks at his position.