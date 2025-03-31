Jesus Gallardo News: Delivers two assists in victory

Gallardo assisted twice to go with one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Pachuca.

Gallardo put a low ball into the box for Jesus Ricardo Angulo to double the lead in the 38th minute, before completing the pass that led to Alexis Vega's solo play in first-half stoppage time against the Hidalguenses. The defender was directly involved in the score sheet for the second straight game, racking up one goal and two assists in that span. If he maintains his current level, Gallardo is hard to beat as one of the league's left-backs with the best offensive projection.