Jesus Gallardo News: Expected to feature for Mexico

Gallardo will aim to play a meaningful role on the left side of Mexico's defense following his inclusion in the World Cup squad.

Gallardo remains Mexico's unquestioned starter on the left side of a back four, a role that allows him to push forward consistently and contribute in the attacking third. The veteran defender recorded five goals and five assists in Liga MX over the past year, and he found the net once for El Tri in a friendly match against Iceland. Defensively, his production could resemble what he showed during the last CONCACAF Gold Cup, where he averaged 4.0 balls recovered, 2.0 clearances and 1.4 tackles per game.