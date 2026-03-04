Jesus Gallardo News: Provides assist in win

Gallardo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 win versus Pumas.

Gallardo prolonged his strong run of form as he put a ball into the six-yard box for Paulinho to score the winning goal in the 78th minute of Tuesday's clash. Other than that, the defender completed two dribbles and tied for the highest on the team with four duels won during the game. He has generated two goals and two assists throughout his last six matches including an international friendly with Mexico, and he should retain high fantasy upside as long as he avoids rotation in the upcoming busy period.