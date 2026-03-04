Jesus Gallardo headshot

Jesus Gallardo News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Gallardo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 win versus Pumas.

Gallardo prolonged his strong run of form as he put a ball into the six-yard box for Paulinho to score the winning goal in the 78th minute of Tuesday's clash. Other than that, the defender completed two dribbles and tied for the highest on the team with four duels won during the game. He has generated two goals and two assists throughout his last six matches including an international friendly with Mexico, and he should retain high fantasy upside as long as he avoids rotation in the upcoming busy period.

Jesus Gallardo
Toluca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Gallardo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Gallardo See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 29, 2022
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Mexico
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Argentina vs. Mexico
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 25, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Liga MX Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Liga MX Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
March 14, 2020