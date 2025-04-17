Jesus Gallardo News: Scores only goal in 1-0 win
Gallardo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Atlético San Luis.
Gallardo opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he connected with Alexis Vega. This was his sixth goal of the season and made it six goal involvements in his last four starts, a crucial run that has helped his side go on a six-game winning streak.
