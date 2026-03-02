Jesus Gallardo headshot

Jesus Gallardo News: Scores penalty in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Gallardo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Gallardo got a rare penalty kick and seized the opportunity to achieve the opening goal in the fifth minute against Chivas. Additionally, he won all of his three tackles during a solid performance. The goal was his second direct contribution after seven matches played in the Clausura campaign. He also scored once for the Mexican national team during a friendly game prior to the last league contest. While Gallardo might not be safe from rotation ahead of a busy period, his good form could tempt coach Antonio Mohamed to keep starting him in most fixtures.

Jesus Gallardo
Toluca
More Stats & News
