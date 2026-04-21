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Jesus Gallardo News: Suspended for Mazatlan trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Gallardo will miss the upcoming visit to Mazatlan due to his yellow card accumulation in the first 15 weeks of the Liga MX tournament, according to the FMF disciplinary report.

Gallardo is unlikely to see much more action in the Clausura campaign given that he'll serve his ban in the penultimate regular-season fixture and will be available only for the weekend meeting with Leon before joining the Mexican national team's training camp. This loss leaves an important void on the left flank of Diablos' defense, with the key player recording 16 shots, 25 crosses, 26 tackles, 20 clearances, one goal and two assists over 12 league games this year. Mauricio Isais may see his playing time increased while Gallardo is absent.

Jesus Gallardo
Toluca
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