Jesus Gallardo News: Takes three shots, keeps clean sheet

Gallardo had three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Tigres UANL.

Gallardo had a productive performance on both ends of the pitch Saturday. He created a season-high three chances and also took a season-high three shots. On the defensive end he helped his side keep a clean sheet while not even allowing a shot on target. He won one tackle and made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.