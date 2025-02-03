Fantasy Soccer
Jesus Gallardo headshot

Jesus Gallardo News: Takes three shots, keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Gallardo had three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Tigres UANL.

Gallardo had a productive performance on both ends of the pitch Saturday. He created a season-high three chances and also took a season-high three shots. On the defensive end he helped his side keep a clean sheet while not even allowing a shot on target. He won one tackle and made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.

Jesus Gallardo
Toluca
