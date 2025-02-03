Jesus Gallardo News: Takes three shots, keeps clean sheet
Gallardo had three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Tigres UANL.
Gallardo had a productive performance on both ends of the pitch Saturday. He created a season-high three chances and also took a season-high three shots. On the defensive end he helped his side keep a clean sheet while not even allowing a shot on target. He won one tackle and made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.
