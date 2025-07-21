Jesus Garza News: Assists winner in season opener
Jesus Garza assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Juárez.
Garza started the season by assisting in the only goal of the opening game victory over Juarez. Having not played in the final four games of last season, he started this campaign by creating two chances and assisting one compared to his two last year.
