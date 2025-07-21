Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Jesus Garza headshot

Jesus Garza News: Assists winner in season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Jesus Garza assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Juárez.

Garza started the season by assisting in the only goal of the opening game victory over Juarez. Having not played in the final four games of last season, he started this campaign by creating two chances and assisting one compared to his two last year.

Jesus Garza
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now