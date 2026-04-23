Jesus Garza News: Earns clean sheet in draw

Garza generated two crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Garza put in a decent effort on the right flank, helping the away side to a clean sheet but failing to make an offensive impact against the Rojinegros. The clean sheet increased his Clausura total to four in 16 matches played. Other than that, he's averaging 3.5 crosses (0.3 accurate), 2.1 tackles, 2.2 clearances and 0.9 interceptions per contest.