Jesus Garza News: Scores game-winning goal

Jesus Garza scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Club Necaxa.

Garza scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time with a long cross that wasn't deflected by anyone, surprising Ezequiel Unsain and finding the back of the net even though that wasn't the initial target. Garza has been playing regularly as a wing-back in recent games, but don't expect him to be an asset going forward in the future. He's expected to earn most of his upside via defensive stats.