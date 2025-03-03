Fantasy Soccer
Jesus Garza headshot

Jesus Garza News: Scores game-winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Jesus Garza scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Club Necaxa.

Garza scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time with a long cross that wasn't deflected by anyone, surprising Ezequiel Unsain and finding the back of the net even though that wasn't the initial target. Garza has been playing regularly as a wing-back in recent games, but don't expect him to be an asset going forward in the future. He's expected to earn most of his upside via defensive stats.

Jesus Garza
Tigres UANL
