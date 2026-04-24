Jesus Hernandez News: Scores winner off bench

Hernandez scored a goal off his lone shot after coming off the bench during Wednesday's 4-3 win over Toluca.

Hernandez was a late sub, taking the pitch in the 86th minute and two minutes later became the hero for Mazatlan as he appeared unmarked at the right place to beat the goalkeeper and score the game-winner. This was the first goal of the season for the seldom-used midfielder and he'll hope this gives him the opportunity to have some more minutes during the season finale.