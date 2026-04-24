Jesus Medina Injury: Sidelined with sprained knee
Medina is currently working on his recovery from a grade one knee sprain, and his recovery timeline will depend on his progress, the club reported Wednesday.
Medina missed the midweek match against Santos following a run of 10 consecutive starts, with his place in the initial lineup taken by David Rodriguez. While this injury could mean the end of the season for the Paraguayan, he'll aim to return if he stays on the roster for the 2026/27 period. He scored his lone goal and two assists of the Clausura campaign during his first four appearances between February and March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Medina See More
-
Sorare
How Do You Make Money on Sorare?August 25, 2021
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10October 6, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 28September 11, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 3March 14, 2019
-
The Armband
The Armband: FMLS Week 7 Captain RankingsApril 10, 2018
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Medina See More