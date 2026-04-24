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Jesus Medina Injury: Sidelined with sprained knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Medina is currently working on his recovery from a grade one knee sprain, and his recovery timeline will depend on his progress, the club reported Wednesday.

Medina missed the midweek match against Santos following a run of 10 consecutive starts, with his place in the initial lineup taken by David Rodriguez. While this injury could mean the end of the season for the Paraguayan, he'll aim to return if he stays on the roster for the 2026/27 period. He scored his lone goal and two assists of the Clausura campaign during his first four appearances between February and March.

Jesus Medina
Atlético San Luis
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