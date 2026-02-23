Jesus Medina News: Delivers assist in loss
Medina assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Atlas.
Medina had another productive display, with his low pass to Joao Pedro leading to the opening goal in the third minute of Saturday's game. The midfielder achieved a goal or assist for the second time in as many Liga MX starts while tallying three shots and five chances created over that period. That momentum should put him ahead of Benjamin Galdames and Anderson Duarte in the race for playing time going forward.
