Jesus Medina News: Delivers two crosses Sunday
Medina had one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.
Medina posted a diverse stat line which was not enough for him to earn a decisive contribution in his ninth consecutive start. He has been used on the right wing in each of the first two matches under manager Raul Chabrand, and that could continue to be the case for the final stretch of the season. Despite being usually able to record some offensive actions, Medina has gone five straight appearances without a goal or assist, slowing down from a rather successful start to the year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Medina See More
-
Sorare
How Do You Make Money on Sorare?August 25, 2021
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10October 6, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 28September 11, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 3March 14, 2019
-
The Armband
The Armband: FMLS Week 7 Captain RankingsApril 10, 2018
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Medina See More