Jesus Medina News: Delivers two crosses Sunday

Medina had one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.

Medina posted a diverse stat line which was not enough for him to earn a decisive contribution in his ninth consecutive start. He has been used on the right wing in each of the first two matches under manager Raul Chabrand, and that could continue to be the case for the final stretch of the season. Despite being usually able to record some offensive actions, Medina has gone five straight appearances without a goal or assist, slowing down from a rather successful start to the year.