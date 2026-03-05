Jesus Medina headshot

Jesus Medina News: Logs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Medina made an assist, created three chances and sent in three crosses (one accurate) during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Mazatlan.

Medina bounced back from the quiet performance on the last game and helped his side with his playmaking ability, which included an assist for Joao Pedro to make it 2-0 in the 57th minute. That's now a goal and two assists over four starts for the playmaker since his arrival to Liga MX and he looks to be already cemented as a full-time starter in the middle of the park.

