Jesus Medina News: Scores in Liga MX debut

Medina scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Queretaro.

Medina had a promising start to his time in San Luis, as he found the net with a swift shot after controlling the ball inside the box in the 50th minute of the victory. He was included in a highly offensive midfield line alongside players like Sebastien Salles Lamonge, with whom he also shared set pieces. The offseason signing will aim to remain impactful in attacking duties while operating either in a central zone or on the right flank throughout the campaign.