Jesus Murillo Injury: Out with injury

Murillo wasn't in the squad for Saturday's 0-0 draw with Pumas due to an undisclosed issue, according to Pedro Dorantes of netnoticias.mx.

Murillo was very active as part of a back four before being sidelined. The nature of his injury is currently unknown, so it remains to be seen whether he'll return for the final rounds. He had previously tallied 47 clearances, 25 tackles, nine interceptions and one goal across 10 Liga MX matchups. Both Moises Mosquera and Jose Garcia should continue to feature in the middle of the defense if Murillo remains out.