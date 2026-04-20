Jesus Murillo News: No longer suspended

Murillo may be selected in upcoming games following his red-card suspension.

Murillo should bounce back to a starting spot for the final pair of regular-season games, replacing either Jose Garcia or Moises Mosquera at center-back. Outside of a short period in which he was used as a substitute in late March, it has been a rather consistent campaign for Murillo, who stands as the team's second-best contributor of clearances and interceptions with averages of 4.5 and 1.8 per game, respectively.