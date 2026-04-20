Jesus Murillo News: No longer suspended
Murillo may be selected in upcoming games following his red-card suspension.
Murillo should bounce back to a starting spot for the final pair of regular-season games, replacing either Jose Garcia or Moises Mosquera at center-back. Outside of a short period in which he was used as a substitute in late March, it has been a rather consistent campaign for Murillo, who stands as the team's second-best contributor of clearances and interceptions with averages of 4.5 and 1.8 per game, respectively.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Murillo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesus Murillo See More