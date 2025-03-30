Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesus Murillo headshot

Jesus Murillo News: Records eight clearances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Murillo had one tackle (one won), eight clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Puebla.

Murillo helped his team to keep the visitors from scoring with a strong output Saturday. The central man has featured in each of the last eight league games as part of a back four, averaging 5.5 clearances, 3.0 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per match during that span. He'll likely continue to share defensive work alongside his usual partner Moises Mosquera for the rest of the season.

Jesus Murillo
Juárez
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now