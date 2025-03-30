Jesus Murillo News: Records eight clearances in win

Murillo had one tackle (one won), eight clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Puebla.

Murillo helped his team to keep the visitors from scoring with a strong output Saturday. The central man has featured in each of the last eight league games as part of a back four, averaging 5.5 clearances, 3.0 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per match during that span. He'll likely continue to share defensive work alongside his usual partner Moises Mosquera for the rest of the season.