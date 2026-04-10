Jesus Murillo News: Sent off late in loss

Murillo earned a red card during Friday's 2-1 loss to Tijuana.

Murillo left Bravos with nine men as he received the team's second red card of the game after a busy defensive performance Friday. The defender is now ineligible for next weekend's match against Leon, with his next chance to play coming in the penultimate regular-season week at Pumas. This could force the squad to face the upcoming contest without both Murillo and Moises Mosquera (hamstring), in which case they'll have to deploy a midfielder or a youngster such as Diego Ochoa alongside Jose Garcia at center-back.