Jesus Murillo News: Stalwart effort defensively
Murillo registered four tackles (four won) and six clearances in Tuesday's 1-0 victory against Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 14th minute.
Murillo was active on the defensive end and played a huge role in the team's surprising win over Tigres. The former LAFC center-back has started four games in a row and his numbers are impressive, tallying 15 tackles, 17 clearances and five interceptions over that stretch.
