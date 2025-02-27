Jesus Murillo News: Stalwart effort defensively

Murillo registered four tackles (four won) and six clearances in Tuesday's 1-0 victory against Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 14th minute.

Murillo was active on the defensive end and played a huge role in the team's surprising win over Tigres. The former LAFC center-back has started four games in a row and his numbers are impressive, tallying 15 tackles, 17 clearances and five interceptions over that stretch.