Jesus Navas News: Retires from football

Navas has announced his retirement from professional football.

Navas is hanging up the boots after a long career spanning back to 2000, spending his successful career between Manchester City and Sevilla. He would appear 888 times at the club level and 56 times at the national level, earning 47 goals and 155 assists. He ends his career with a few trophies in the case as well, winning the Premier League, Euros twice and a World Cup in 2010.