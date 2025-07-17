Jesus Ocejo News: Scores, gets sent off in loss

Ocejo scored a goal but received a red card in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Toluca.

Ocejo went from hero to villain for his team, as his right-footed strike gave them a two-goal lead in the 27th minute, but a second yellow card meant he left the squad with 10 men late in the first half. The striker will consequently miss the upcoming meeting with Puebla through suspension, which could have a big impact especially if Bruno Barticciotto (foot) remains out. In such event, the natural option left to lead the front line would be Choco Lozano.