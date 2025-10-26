Ocejo found the back of the net with a header in the 22nd minute, but he also missed a pair of close-range opportunities against Queretaro. The striker increased his Apertura total to three goals, which represents the second-highest figure among Santos players. Additionally, he has been directly involved in three of the team's five goals over the last two games. The news of Choco Lozano's (knee) severe injury and Bruno Barticciotto's (hamstring) fitness struggles give Ocejo a strong chance of leading the front line in the next few matches.