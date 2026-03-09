Jesus Ocejo News: Scores off bench in win

Ocejo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Tijuana.

Ocejo emerged as an unexpected hero, notching the decisive goal via right-footed touch in stoppage time against Tijuana. He scored for the first time since October after being relegated to a substitute role and even going unused in four straight games prior to this appearance. While he's unlikely to earn a starting spot, the goal could help him push for more minutes as a complement or replacement for Lucas Di Yorio up front.